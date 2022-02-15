Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.