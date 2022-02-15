VIG (VIG) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $824,057.75 and approximately $101.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

