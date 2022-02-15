Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of VKTX opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.