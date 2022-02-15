Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VIST traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.29 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.