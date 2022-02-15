Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of VIST traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.29 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.20.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.