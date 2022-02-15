Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 32.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

