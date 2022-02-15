W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

