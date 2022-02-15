Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of WMT opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.