Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,766 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,922. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.60. The company has a market capitalization of $373.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

