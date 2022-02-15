Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €173.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €173.00 ($196.59) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.82 ($185.02).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €0.75 ($0.85) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €127.05 ($144.38). The stock had a trading volume of 133,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of €135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.99. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

