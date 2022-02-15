Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO opened at $261.08 on Monday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.38.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.