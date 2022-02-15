Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $261.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.38.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Watsco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 580,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,713,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.