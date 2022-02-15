Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Weber stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
About Weber
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weber (WEBR)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.