Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

WEBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

