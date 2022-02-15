WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

