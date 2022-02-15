WEMIX Hits Market Cap of $718.52 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00013176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $718.52 million and approximately $102.06 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.42 or 0.07137240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,381.36 or 1.00290635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

