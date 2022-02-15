Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of GDO opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $18.72.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
