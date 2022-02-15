Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of GDO opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.