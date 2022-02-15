Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by 117.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:WIW opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $13.93.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
