Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Up 87.7% in January

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the January 15th total of 985,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WMC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 200,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
