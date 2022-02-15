Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $99.17.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,066,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

