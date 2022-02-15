William Blair Comments on CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CURO Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CURO opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $558.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CURO Group by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

