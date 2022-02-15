Wing Finance (WING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.51 million and $5.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $10.13 or 0.00022889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.42 or 0.07137240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,381.36 or 1.00290635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,642 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

