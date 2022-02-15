Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.68. 554,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,129. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.27, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.55.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.