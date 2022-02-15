Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $2.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.