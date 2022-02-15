Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $109.03 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

