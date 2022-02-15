Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.22.
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $109.03 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.99.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.