Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WKP. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.06) to GBX 920 ($12.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.07) to GBX 850 ($11.50) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.21) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 907 ($12.27).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 760.50 ($10.29) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 823.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 855.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 713.50 ($9.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($13.25).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

