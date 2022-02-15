Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Eric M. Smolenski Sells 4,556 Shares

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.