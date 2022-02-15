Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Eric M. Smolenski Sells 4,556 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

