WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,319.0 days.
WUXIF opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $25.15.
About WuXi AppTec
