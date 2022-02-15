WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,319.0 days.

WUXIF opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

