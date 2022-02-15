Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XIN. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.