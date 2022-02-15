XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.

XPO opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

