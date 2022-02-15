Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $45.18

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.18, but opened at $49.48. Yandex shares last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 129,838 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $10,792,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Yandex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 206,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

