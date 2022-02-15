Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Yum China stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,152. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

