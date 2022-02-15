YUMMY (YUMMY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178,827.00

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $178,827.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.16 or 0.06912891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.92 or 1.00056707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006192 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars.

