Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $565.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,396,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

