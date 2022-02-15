Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

FRME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in First Merchants by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

FRME traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,695. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.