Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,232. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $525.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

