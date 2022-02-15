Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce sales of $152.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $155.08 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -383.89 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 68,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

