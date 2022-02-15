Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,593. The firm has a market cap of $454.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

