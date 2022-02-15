Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.33. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

MCD stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.37. 18,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,165. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.91. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $720,994,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

