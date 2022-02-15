Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. 100,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

