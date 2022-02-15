Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $777.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $788.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.18 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $780.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Networks.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

