Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.74 Million

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report $41.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.46 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $178.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $184.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.17 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $223.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday. decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 105,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,668. The company has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.93. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 169,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 292,222 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

