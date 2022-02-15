Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.21). Establishment Labs reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Establishment Labs.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. 105,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.50.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

