Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Brokerages expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.21). Establishment Labs reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Establishment Labs.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. 105,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.50.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.