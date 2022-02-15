Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 18,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

