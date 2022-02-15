Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 374,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,509. Hilltop has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

