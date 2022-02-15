Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

PCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,554 shares of company stock valued at $52,520. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.13.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

