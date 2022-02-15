Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Warner Music Group also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,366. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6elm Capital LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 482,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 86,058 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 351.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 929,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $174,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

