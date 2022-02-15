Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce sales of $538.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.70 million. Clarivate posted sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CLVT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 6,158,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,468. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $2,528,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $6,986,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.