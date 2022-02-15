Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $108.52. 439,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. Post has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Post by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.