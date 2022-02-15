Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $580.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $591.20 million. Rollins reported sales of $535.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

