Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.08). Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Visteon stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.75. 555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,327. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

