Zacks Investment Management Acquires 233 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

